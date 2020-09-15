Ruling, opposition fronts spar over plot of land

Mayor visits contentious site, finds private persons using area as parking space

With the local body elections not very far away, the ruling and opposition fronts in the Kochi Corporation are squabbling over 16 cents of land in the heart of the city.

The LDF had raised a hue and cry at a recent council meeting pointing out that the corporation had failed to protect its land on MG Road, or put it to any fruitful use. The Mayor had then scheduled a site visit to determine the issues with the area.

The site visit on Tuesday by the Mayor, Opposition leader and chairpersons of the standing committees revealed that private individuals in the area had been using the land as parking space. Mayor Soumini Jain said that over a year ago, the corporation council had decided to construct a wall and protect the land, but an individual from the area had gone to court and obtained a stay on the construction, she said. The corporation would now proceed with getting the stay vacated and claiming ownership over its land, she said.

The current financial year’s budget had proposed the construction of a multi-level parking complex on the land, but instead of making way for it, private individuals were being allowed to take over the property, said Opposition leader K. J. Antony. The LDF had raised the issue at the last council meeting to get the long-pending matter resolved before the end of the current council's term, he said.