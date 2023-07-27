Ruling, Opposition benches arrive at truce over smart toilet project

July 27, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - KOCHI

After two successive days of fighting between the ruling and Opposition benches in the Kochi Corporation Council over the smart toilet project, a truce of sorts was reached following the decision to amend the contract terms for the proposed project and to give permission for only 10 toilets instead of the originally agreed 20.

A decision on more such toilets could be taken after evaluating the functioning of the initial 10. Expressions of Interest (EoI) could also be invited from more agencies, said Mayor M. Anilkumar at the council meeting held on Thursday.

He added that the disputed terms of agreement could be changed. Discussions could be held with the agency about scaling down the period from 20 years.

It was decided that overnight lodging facilities for tourists alongside the toilets could be restricted to one or two spots. Auxiliary services other than cloakroom and ironing facilities could be dropped.

The Mayor said the councillors could submit other similar recommendations to the Corporation Secretary in writing.

The Opposition opposed the project for awarding it without following tender procedures. It was pointed out that allotting key places in the city to private agencies for 20 years without any condition amounted to corruption, and that the Corporation did not benefit from it in any way.

Corporation Secretary Babu Abdul Khadeer told the council that he had not come across documents indicating compliance with tender proceedings in projects promoted by other agencies that did not entail financial obligations on the part of the Corporation. He said that such precedents had prompted him to go ahead with the smart toilet programme.

Better rating for Kochi among cities at the national level called for better toilet facilities. The Secretary said the company chosen for the smart toilet programme was zeroed in on based on its reputation in implementing projects of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

The company had agreed to set up 20 modern toilets at various points in the city. The toilets with a built-up space of 200 sq.ft will be operated utilising fees from users and advertisement revenue. Mr. Khadeer said the project could be dropped if there was a dispute.

Meanwhile, Mr. Anilkumar shot down the Opposition’s allegation that the Secretary was trying to play ‘super mayor’.

Backing the Secretary, the Mayor said the official was sincerely trying to find solutions to serious issues facing the city. He reminded how the Secretary’s initiative had proved to be a success in preventing waterlogging during the monsoon.

