Ruling by Congregation for Oriental Churches on Cardinal stands, says Syro-Malabar Church 

The clarification comes against the backdrop of a recent claim by a group of priests that the Cardinal had not been absolved of wrongdoing in the deals

May 06, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The media commission of the Syro-Malabar Church has reiterated that the Congregation for the Oriental Churches, Rome, had given a clean chit to Cardinal George Alencherry in relation to the land deals in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, and that the order of the Congregation stands as two appeals by a group of priests in the archdiocese against the ruling had been dismissed.

The clarification comes against the backdrop of a recent claim by a group of priests that the Cardinal had not been absolved of wrongdoing in the deals. The group cited a recent communication from the chancery of the Apostolic Signatura, the supreme tribunal of the Catholic Church, to Father Varghese Perumayan.

A statement issued here by the public relations officer and Syro-Malabar Church Media Commission secretary Father Antony Vadakkekara said the verdict of the Congregation for the Oriental Churches continued to be valid in the wake of appeals against it being rejected. The verdict of the chancery of the Apostolic Signatura on March 14, 2023, rejecting the appeal, had nullified efforts by the group of priests to portray the Cardinal as guilty, the communication added.

The Congregation for the Oriental Churches had, through its order dated June 21, 2021, made clear that restitution should be through sale of property at Kottappady and Devikulam. The Congregation did not insist that the Cardinal should make restitution personally. That action should be taken under the canon law against anyone who tried to convey the message that the Cardinal has to make personal restitution.

The verdict of the chancery of the Apostolic Signatura had upheld the ruling of the Congregation for the Oriental Churches through its rejection of appeals, said the official statement, which appealed to the faithful to accept the truth and refrain from spreading calumny.

