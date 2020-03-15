Ruckus over suspected COVID-19 cases

People gathered around the guest house of the Lakshadweep Administration at Gandhi Nagar at Kadavanthra late on Saturday evening, reportedly after coming to know that a couple of islanders who could not travel abroad due to fever were being brought to the guest house for observation.

Reports said they were living at a homestay and were to be brought to the guest house to be kept under observation. Local residents opposed to this gathered on the premises for fear of contracting SARS-CoV-2 virus, said Shaan Puthuparambil, Ernakulam block vice president of the Congress party.

“The guest house authorities wanted to bring them here and accommodate them but have not reported the case to the District Collector or to the Health authorities. People of the locality cannot take a risk since there are three thickly-populated residential colonies in the area,” Mr. Puthuparambil said. There is no law and order issue, and the patients were taken to the Ernakulam General Hospital for further tests, the police said.

But GH sources said none had been brought there.