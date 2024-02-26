GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rubber scientist from Kerala wins B.C. Shekhar Award

February 26, 2024 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

C. Kuruvilla Jacob, former director of the National Institute for Rubber Training, Rubber Board, has won the B.C. Shekhar Award and gold medal, instituted by the International Rubber Research and Development Board (IRRDB) for excellence in research and development in rubber. The award was presented at the International Rubber Conference in Pattaya, Thailand, last week, said a communication here.

Dr. Kuruvilla was earlier the joint director of the Rubber Research Institute of India and has made significant research contributions in management of diseases in rubber trees and has published more than 180 research papers and 10 books on natural rubber. His research and follow-up field activities helped effectively control the epidemic Corynespora leaf disease in South Karnataka. The effort garnered global acclaim, following which he trained nearly 40 scientists from 12 countries in the management of the disease.

He also developed the nursery crown budding technique as a sustainable control method for rubber leaf disease management. Cost reduction in spraying for rubber diseases was the focus of his research, and he introduced the use of rubber seed oil and mini tractor-mounted equipment for spraying.

He was the editor of the international scientific journal Natural Rubber Research (now renamed as Rubber Science) from 1996 to 2009. Currently, he is a Fellow of IRRDB.

Related Topics

rubber product / research / Kochi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.