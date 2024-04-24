Rubber price slips, plunging farmers into uncertainty

April 24, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The price of natural rubber has tumbled both in the international and domestic market, plunging farmers in India into uncertainty even as they were hopeful that the earlier price trend will continue given the tight supply situation. The domestic price of rubber appreciated since January this year steadily and the trend was expected to continue for a while.

The price of RSS-4 variety in the Bangkok market on March 18 was ₹231 a kg and it has now tumbled to ₹185 a kg now, a loss of ₹46 a kg. Though the dip in price in the international market has been quite sharp, the trend appears not so steep in the domestic market. The price has fallen from ₹186 a kg in March to ₹180 a kg on Wednesday in the Kottayam market.

While a shortage of purchases by China, among other reasons, has pushed down the international price, recent spell of rain in some of the southern and central Kerala rubber growing areas has raised the prospects of supply situation improving domestically. George Valy, president of the Indian Rubber Dealers’ Federation said that there is also a perception that rubber production may improve in other rubber producing countries.

The Rubber Board had instituted an incentive of ₹5 per kg of exported sheet rubber between March 15 and June 30. The Board had also instituted an Export Promotion Council for the purpose of utilising the higher price in the international market. Rubber exporters with Registration and Membership Certificate from the Board and authorise to use Indian Natural Rubber logo were to get the incentive. However, the downward price trend in the international market has raised hurdles before the Board efforts. The bulk of rubber produced in the country is processed and sold as sheet RSS4.

India produced a total of around 8.30 lakh tonnes of rubber during 2022-23. During 2023-24, production is expected to go up.

