Rubber Board constitutes Export Promotion Cell, announces incentive

March 17, 2024 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - KOCHI

Rubber Board has established an Export Promotion Council and announced an incentive of ₹5 a kg for export of sheet rubber. The incentive scheme is in effect from March 15 till June 30, said sources in the Rubber Board. Natural Rubber exporters with valid Registration and Membership Certificate issued by the Board and registration for using Indian Natural Rubber logo will be eligible for availing the incentive. The Export Promotion Cell will address various issues and handhold exporters.

The assistance will be provided as reimbursement on production of prescribed documents under the scheme. The incentive will also offset the additional cost involved in branding.

The international price of sheet rubber has surpassed the Indian price since mid-January 2024. Even though there is a price difference, exporters are not able to export due to the lower price quotes from various other producing countries like Vietnam. On the global front, sheet rubber accounts for hardly 10% of the consumption.

ADVERTISEMENT

China, Malaysia, Sri Lanka are the major consumers of RSS grade. The price rise in the international market (Bangkok) is on account of a tight supply condition owing to the wintering in Southeast Asian countries, unfavourable weather conditions in the November-December period in Thailand, leaf fall on account of fungal disease and lean production period.

From last week onwards, Indian prices are also rising on account of the enthusiasm shown by the exporting fraternity for fetching export orders supplemented by keeping track with developments in the international markets.

The present effort is by the exporters and Rubber Board companies to explore the present opportunities to the fullest in the days to come. This will also help to stabilize prices of natural rubber in the domestic market. Sixty exporters including Rubber Board companies, attended a meeting convened by the Board on Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT