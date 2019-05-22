RTO to inspect vehicles of educational institutions

The inspection of vehicles transporting students to educational institutions under the Regional Transport Officer, Ernakulam, will take place from May 24 to 29 at the Infopark Road in Kakkanad.

Vehicles should report at the venue by 8 a.m. Vehicles owned by the educational institutions and private carriers will be inspected by the officials of the Motor Vehicles Department, according to Joji P Jose, RTO, Ernakulam.

Details of vehicles

Drivers of these vehicles should attend an awareness session to be held at the auditorium of Rajagiri College of Management and Applied Science in Kakkkanad on May 28. The managements of educational institutions should submit the details of the vehicles at the Ernakulam RTO on May 29.

The security stickers issued after the inspection should be pasted on the vehicles. Those vehicles without the sticker should not be permitted to transport children from June 1.

On Tuesday, Transport Commissioner Sudesh Kumar inaugurated the district-level process of putting up the safety stickers on vehicles in which the officials had already ensured technical efficiency.