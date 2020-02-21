Kochi

RTO recommends suspension of licences

The Regional Transport Officer has recommended the suspension of licences of drivers and conductors of 26 buses for operating the vehicles by keeping the doors open.

Cases registered

As many as 338 cases were registered against motorists for not wearing seat belts and helmets. The officials also booked cases against 42 vehicles for pasting sun films on wind shields.

