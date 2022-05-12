Kochi

RTI plea elicits details of allocation to Devaswom boards

The State government has allotted ₹20.80 crore during 2021-22 (up to December 31) to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

The amount of allocation was ₹90.40 crore during 2020-21, including ₹90 crore of special allocation for the COVID-19 and flood relief period. The allocation to the TDB has varied between ₹80 lakh during 2018-19 and ₹70 lakh during 2019-20, said an information received under the Right to Information Act by Raju Vazhakkala, an activist.

The Malabar Devaswom Board was allocated a total of ₹36.95 crore during 2018-19, ₹18.16 crore during 2019-20, ₹60.61 crore during 2020-21, and ₹44.55 crore up to December 31 during the financial 2021-22.

The Cochin Devaswom Board was allocated ₹25.23 crore during 2020-21 and the Koodalmanykyam Devaswom Board was allocated ₹15 lakh during 2020-21, said the information from the Devaswom department.

The information received under the RTI said the State government had not received any amount from the Deavaswom boards so far.


