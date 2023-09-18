HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

RTI activist Gireesh Babu found dead at home in Kalamassery

Gireesh Babu’s room door was bolted from inside and he was unresponsive when wife repeatedly knocked the door around 6.45 a.m.

September 18, 2023 12:39 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Girish Babu

Girish Babu

Gireesh Babu, a Right to Information (RTI) activist and the man behind many legal battles that triggered political controversies, including the recent alleged Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited-pay off case, was found dead in the first floor of his home in Kalamassery on Monday morning. He was 47.

He had asked his wife to wake him up around 7 am since he had to go to the High Court in connection with a case. His door was bolted from inside and he was unresponsive when wife repeatedly knocked the door around 6.45 am.

Following this, neighbours rushed in and broke a portion of the door and unbolted it. Gireesh Babu was found lying on the bed with his face down. He had been undergoing treatment for a while for brain-related health issues.

The Kalamassery police were alerted and an inquest of the body was conducted.

He had initiated legal battles in many cases of public interest through Public Interest Litigations (PIL). Recently a Vigilance Special court had rejected a plea seeking an investigation into the alleged illegal financial transactions between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T. Veena, and prominent UDF leaders including the late Oommen Chandy. He had since approached the High Court.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.