ADVERTISEMENT

RTI Act best weapon to fight corruption, says Kerala HC judge

Published - May 26, 2024 01:15 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Right to Information (RTI) Act bestowed every citizen with a legal right to know about functioning of the government, Kerala High Court judge C. Pradeep Kumar has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking after releasing a book on RTI authored by Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission President D.B. Binu. The function was organised jointly by the Chavara Cultural Centre, RTI Kerala Federation, Pravasi Legal Cell and the Anti-corruption People’s Movement in Kochi on May 25 (Saturday).

‘Making governance transparent is the ultimate objective of the RTI Act. It is the best weapon to fight corruption. However, it’s reach among the people needs to be discussed,” he said. State Human Rights Commission former acting chairman P. Mohanadas presided.

Kerala State Information Commissioner A. Abdul Hakeem said the RTI Act has touched every facets of life. “Effective use of the act is the way to free from the tentacles of corruption. The act should be included in the training of officials and expanded to the private sector as well,” Mr. Hakeem said after accepting first copy of the book.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier in the day, a workshop on the act was inaugurated by Chavara Cultural Centre director Father Anil Philip. RTI Kerala Federation State President Sasikumar Mavelikkara presided. Mr. Binu delivered the keynote address.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US