R.T. Ravi Varma, pioneer of agricultural journalism, dies at 100

February 06, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

R.T. Ravi Varma, a pioneer of agricultural journalism and the senior-most member of the erstwhile Cochin Royal family, died at his residence in Thrissur on Tuesday. He was 100.

The cremation was held at Paramekkavu Shanthi Ghat, Thrissur, around 3 p.m. Considered as a doyen of agricultural journalism, he had contributed to various publications in English and Malayalam. Popular by his pseudonym ‘Seeri’, he had written several books and gained acceptance for articulating complex topics in a simple manner, according to a communication.

He graduated in Agricultural Sciences from Agricultural University in Pune and joined Kerala’s Agricultural department. He won the prestigious Ford Foundation Scholarship and pursued MSc at Wisconsin University.

On his return, he served as editor of agricultural journals at the Union Agriculture Ministry in New Delhi for decades before retirement. After retirement, he contributed to the department of Journalism at the University of Kerala. He later assumed the editor’s role for publications of Kerala Agricultural University for five years.

At the age of 75, he founded the magazine Karshakasree for the Malayala Manorama Group, remaining as its editor for over a decade.

