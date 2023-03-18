RSS to continue deliberations with Christian denominations in Kerala

March 18, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will continue its deliberations with Christian denominations in Kerala. RSS Kerala Prant Sanghchalak K.K. Balram and Prant Karyavah P.N. Easwaran told the press here on Saturday that there was no apprehensions about the RSS among the Christian community. The discussions initiated by the former Sar Sanghchalak with the Church leaderships were being taken forward, they said.

The Muslim minority in Kerala had not come forward for any discussions with the RSS. A call would be taken as and when they did that. However, the RSS would not talk to any organisation that threatens the unity of the nation, said the RSS office-bearers.

The discussion held in Delhi was not with Jamaat-e-Islami. There was just a representative of that organisation among the Muslim intellectuals who turned up for deliberations, they said.

‘CPI(M)‘s apprehensions’

The Indian Union Muslim League was a political party, but it had communal interests, the leaders said. India remained a Hindu Rashtra and the RSS was determined to maintain it that way. They dubbed CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan’s anti-RSS speech a reflection of the party’s apprehensions over the RSS influencing the party’s popular base.

They said RSS shakhas would be set up in 8,000 places in Kerala in a year ahead of the organisation’s centenary celebrations. At present, there were 5,359 shakhas in the State. Training camps would be organised in four centres in the State for people from various walks of life.