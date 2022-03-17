RSS plans to expand its base in State

Office-bearers assigned organisational responsibilities

The Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has plans to establish 500 mandals (large organisational units with branches in all localities) in the State soon, RSS Kerala Prantha Karyavah (State general secretary) P. N. Easwar has said.

The organisation was awaiting for the final verdict on the Hijab controversy. Every one was bound to follow the rules of the country, he said.

Talking to media persons here on Thursday, Mr. Eswaran said five 21-day State-level organisational workshops would be held in the State this year. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwath will attend the workshops to be held in Thrissur in May.

The RSS does not get directly involved in political affairs. Political parties have their own way of functioning. The demographic specialities of the State and the influence wielded by other political parties may have prevented the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the State from making significant political strides, he said.

Commemorative programmes for K. Kelappan, Veluthampy Dalawa and Pazhassi Raja will be held.

The three-day conclave of the RSS held in Ahmedabad this week assigned the organisational responsibilities in the State to the following persons.

S. Sudarsan will be the new organisational secretary for the State.

P. N. Harikrishnakumar will be the assistant secretary in charge of the public relations and outreach in Kerala and Tamil Nadu and V Aneesh will be the joint organisational secretary. A. Vinod will continue in the post of joint organisational secretary.

O.K. Mohanan will be the full-timer of the RSS in-charge of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. P. R. Sasidharan will be the south zone executive committee member.