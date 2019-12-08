RPF seizes foreign currency worth ₹35 lakh

The special squad of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) detained a person on the charge of carrying unaccounted foreign currency equivalent to nearly ₹35 lakh from the Angamaly railway station on Saturday.

Abin M.A., 24, of Kozhikode, was allegedly found with Saudi Riyal worth 1.82 lakh in various denominations, which were concealed in a backpack. He was picked up from the station shortly after alighting from the Kannur-Alappuzha Express at 11 a.m.

“Our squad was doing the rounds at the station when he was seen alighting from a moving train and rushing towards the exit. That evoked our suspicion following which he was detained,” said T.S. Gopakumar, Assistant Commissioner, RPF, Ernakulam.

“The detainee reportedly claimed that the money was meant for a firm at the Kochi airport but could not produce documents accounting for it. Besides, there were contradictions in his statements, which further deepened our suspicion,” he added.

The RPF handed the detainee along with the seized currency to the Customs Preventive Division. The seizure was made by the squad led by Mr. Gopakumar and comprising assistant sub inspector P.S. Surendran, head constables Saji Augustine, Suresh Abraham, and Madhu, and constable Sreenivas T.G.

The RPF has enhanced security arrangements at railway stations and trains in view of the ongoing Sabarimala pilgrim season.