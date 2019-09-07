RPF rolls out scheme for better passenger safety

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has activated a special security scheme in stations and trains across the Thiruvananthapuram railway division to ensure enhanced passenger security in view of heavy traffic during Onam season. The scheme was initiated from September 2 on the direction of Divisional Security Commissioner S. Ramakrishnan.

“The objective is to ensure a hassle-free journey and prevention of crime in stations and aboard trains. A close eye will also be kept to prevent transportation of contraband like ganja, liquor, and banned tobacco products. The campaign will last till September 15,” said T.S. Gopakumar, Assistant Security Commissioner, RPF, Ernakulam. Round-the-clock anti-sabotage checks are conducted with the assistance of the bomb detection and disposal squad and dog squad of the RPF. In addition, two Crime Prevention and Detection Squads (CPDS) headed by Sub Inspectors in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi have been activated.

The drive gives top priority to the safety of women and children with focus on timely assistance to vulnerable sections. “Passengers and members of the public can use the RPF toll-free helpline number (182) to pass on information to the authorities on anything suspicious that catches their attention in stations and trains. The identity of informers will be zealously guarded,” said Mr. Gopakumar.

Illegal parking

Besides, the RPF will continue to act tough on illegal parking in no-parking zones at railway stations. Unauthorised entry into women’s coaches and those for differently abled persons will be strictly dealt with.

Recently, the RPF had conducted a drive named Operation Numberplate against illegal parking. Several cases were registered, and numerous parked vehicles jeopardising the security of railway properties were seized.

So far, 292 persons have been prosecuted for various penal offences under the special scheme.