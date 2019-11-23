RPF detains man with silver ornaments worth ₹5 lakh

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) special squad on Friday detained a person on the charge of carrying silver ornaments weighing 8.60 kg and valued at around ₹5 lakh without proper documents from the Ernakulam Junction station.

The detainee is R. Chandrasekar, 41, of Salem district in Tamil Nadu. He was detained shortly after arrival by the Chennai-Alappuzha Express.

“The ornaments were clandestinely transported in a shoulder bag with the intention to evade Goods and Services Tax, inflicting loss of revenue to the government exchequer.

“Necessary legal action was initiated through the Sale Tax Officer attached to the State Goods and Services Tax in Ernakulam. He was slapped with a penalty of ₹4.6 lakh,” RPF sources said.

The ornaments were brought from Coimbatore reportedly for supplying to various firms in Kerala. The RPF has beefed up security on the railway station premises and trains on account of the Sabarimala pilgrimage season.

The accused was detained by a team led by T.S. Gopakumar, Assistant Commissioner, RPF, Ernakulam, and comprising Inspector A.K. Prince, head constables Saji Augustine and Madhu, and constables Sreenivas and Suresh Abraham.