RPF deploys drone for aerial surveillance

In a first-of-its-kind move, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Tuesday deployed a drone for aerial surveillance to ensure round-the-clock security of railway assets in the city during the lockdown.

The drone was deployed for one-and-a-half-hours each at the Ernakulam Junction railway station and the marshalling yard at Kathrikadavu in the morning, and a few hours in the evening.

“This is for the first time that a drone is being employed for the security of railway properties anywhere in the State. The RPF has plans to introduce such surveillance using drones in other important railway stations shortly,” said S. Ramakrishnan, Commissioner, RPF, Thiruvananthapuram division.

The use of drone fitted with high resolution cameras capable of capturing 4K-quality images is considered beneficial for enhanced security, especially at the marshalling yard where a large number of empty rakes have been stabled for repair and maintenance.

“We would be able to monitor unauthorised entry into the marshalling yard and empty rakes using the drone images. Penal action will be taken against trespassers,” said T.S. Gopakumar, Assistant Commissioner, RPF, Ernakulam. A team led by him has been entrusted with monitoring aerial security surveillance.

The RPF move comes close on the heels of the successful deployment of drones by the police to effectively implement the lockdown.