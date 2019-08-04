RPF arrests four on charge of stealing cables

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and its Crime Branch have jointly arrested a four-member gang on the charge of stealing 1,500-metre high-quality cables worth around ₹3.25 lakh used in the railway signal system from the Kalamassery railway station over a period of time.

The arrested are Sahinur Islam, 27, Nayan Mandal, 27, Mafjal Mandal, 34, and Nizamudeen, 24, all from West Bengal. While Nizamudeen ran a scrap shop, the other three were his employees. The shop along with sheds to lodge employees stood on a 1.50-acre plot at Pathadipalam.

The RPF had registered a case on the theft of cables on July 15. “A special squad had been probing the case since then, and it was eventually cracked when we detained the scrap shop employees after spotting them under suspicious circumstances near the railway station on Thursday night. On interrogation, they confessed to have stolen the cables in a piecemeal manner. The accused were suspected to be involved in more thefts,” said an RPF officer. Shortly, the scrap shop was inspected, and its owner was taken into custody. Their arrest was recorded on Friday morning.

The cables were wound up in two drums in lots of 1,000 metres and 500 metres on the station premises. The CCTV near the station was found to be of little help since only footage for the last fortnight was stored in it, while the theft had taken place before that.

The RPF squad had initially interrogated migrants from Tamil Nadu in the immediate neighbourhood of the station. Later, they came to know about the movement of scrap collectors in the area and steered the probe accordingly. It was then the squad came across the three accused with a tricycle used for scrap collection and detained them.

It emerged that they had shifted the stolen cables through a deserted narrow road with overgrown weeds along the backside of Apollo Tyres. The multi-core cables exclusively used in the railway signal system were stripped of their outer covering and sold as copper at the scrap shop.

A team comprising RPF Inspectors Sanjay Paniker, M.A. Ganesan, and A.K. Prince; Sub Inspectors Thulasidas, Jose, and Paul Raj; and assistant sub inspectors Ajayaghosh, Shaji, and Seedhar made the arrest.