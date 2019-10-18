Royal couple visits Dutch company office in city

“It is an absolute honour to host King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands on our official premises,” said Gulshan John, managing director of Nedspice, a wholly owned Danish company, with its office at Mattancherry.

The royal couple spent an hour at the spice processing unit during a meeting on ‘Climate Resilient Agriculture’, on which an MoU was signed between the government of Kerala and the Netherlands.

“The government of Kerala works very closely with the Netherlands in creating centres of excellence in the fields of agriculture and horticulture,” Mr. John said, adding that the climate resilient agriculture node would be based in Wayanad. The discussions were predominately about biodiversity, good agriculture practices, and the effects of climate change on farmers’ lives. Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary and Agriculture Production Commissioner Devendra Kumar Singh, and distinguished scientists and stakeholders from the Indian side, and Loek Hermans, Dutch business delegation leader, and Frank Lavooji, partner of Nedspice, attended the discussions.

King Willem is an expert in water management, while Queen Maxima officiates in the UN on subjects of sustainable development.

Nedspice, which began as a spice exporting company, has diversified into growing spices with interests in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh.

“There were lots of protocols to follow during the visit. Though we had prepared a repast for the royal couple, they had only sparkling water to drink. The couple was very friendly and simple and met all our people with warmth,” said Mr. John.