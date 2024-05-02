Row over training camp for Haritha Karma Sena members in Thrikkakara

May 02, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KOCHI

Waste management continues to be a bone of contention between the ruling United Democratic Front and the opposition Left Democratic Front in the Thrikkakara municipality, with the latest being a rift over a training camp organised for Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) members earlier this week.

The health standing committee of the municipality insisted that the camp was organised at the instance of the Suchitwa Mission for the induction of the 43 newly enrolled HKS members by imparting them lessons on the basics of waste collection along with tips on cordial public interaction for the existing 73 members. However, the Opposition alleged that the HKS members were kept off their basic duty of waste collection, which, they alleged, had been disrupted since the election day leading to stinky households and public ire.

“We inducted 43 new HKS members from each of the 43 wards since many of the existing 73 members were aged and not fit for proper discharge of duties. The new members will be entrusted with plastic waste collection. Waste was not collected only during the two days of the training camp, which was decided long ago, and not since last Friday [election day] as being accused,” said Unni Kakkanad, chairperson of the health standing committee.

He accused the Opposition of needlessly politicising the matter and forcibly dispersing the camp, which in the long run would affect the functioning of HKS members.

Opposition leader M.K. Chandrababu, however, accused the governing committee of organising the camp unilaterally by entrusting it with a private agency without entering into any formal agreement with the agency. “No governing committee can act unilaterally and rope in a private agency. The municipality has a population of around 10 lakh, and any disruption in waste collection running into days would leave households stinky. The camp could have been so arranged that HKS members did not have to skip their basic duty,” he said.

The health standing committee, however, claimed that waste was collected last Saturday and the remaining four days (Sunday and May Day were holidays). Waste collection was not held on holidays, and it was resumed on Thursday.

