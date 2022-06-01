Row over Siddique’s remark on actor

June 01, 2022 01:25 IST

His statement draws sharp rebuttal from actor Reema Kallingal

A remark by actor Siddique on whether the survivor in the actor attack case was contesting the election evoked a sharp rebuttal from actor Reema Kallingal on the polling day.

To a query by mediapersons on whether the issue that attracted headlines amidst the poll campaign would have any impact on the byelection, Mr. Siddique, who cast his vote at Padamugal, asked whether the survivor was contesting the election. "It is not fair to demand the removal of a judge, if you are not satisfied by the verdict. You can always appeal before the higher courts," he said in reference to the demand by the survivor to remove the trial court judge hearing the case.

The survivor had recently moved the Kerala High Court alleging attempts to sabotage the investigation into the case.

Actor Reema Kallingal responded to Siddique's remarks by stating that she would not like to comment on such cheap statements. "As said earlier, I am with the survivor. She has every right to speak up if she feels that justice is not being delivered to her," she said.