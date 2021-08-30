Row over poor management of toll plaza

KOCHI

30 August 2021 10:07 IST

Haphazard parking in the immediate vicinity of the toll plaza and inadequate lights have been causing accidents

There is fear that frequent standoffs between personnel of the NHAI toll plaza at Kumbalam and commuters over toll issues and “shoddy maintenance” of the Edappally-Aroor NH Bypass, the latest being the damage suffered by Thripunithura MLA K. Babu’s car after the boom barrier at the toll booth fell on it on Wednesday, will reach a flash point.

Mr. Babu said several others had similar experience at the toll plaza. “I myself have seen an MLA who was stranded at the plaza after the personnel manning the counter refused to permit his vehicle to proceed,” he added.

Narrating how his car suffered damage after the boom barrier fell on it, he said no official turned up, although he waited for 45 minutes near the plaza after the incident.

Agitated at this, Youth Congress activists and local residents opened all toll gates. “I tried my best to prevent the situation from going out of hand, while the police said they registered a case against personnel at the toll booth. With such incidents recurring often, the NHAI must ensure that personnel who can communicate in Malayalam are posted at toll booths,” he said.

Mr. Babu expressed concern at the agency focusing on toll collection, while not maintaining the NH corridor the way it ought to be maintained. “This despite the fact that flyovers at four junctions on the stretch were built using State government funds.”

The demand to increase the number of toll booths too has not yielded results, with the NHAI saying that landowners are unwilling to surrender land at the cost proposed by it.

Haphazard parking in the immediate vicinity of the toll plaza and inadequate lights have been causing accidents. Even worse, many service roads do not have drains, with the result that they get waterlogged even in an average downpour, said Anish B., a commuter.

Commuters have also been complaining of the poor state of bus shelters in the corridor.