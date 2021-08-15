Row over police officers not attending Independence Day function of Muvattupuzha municipality

KOCHI

15 August 2021 19:32 IST

Civic body chairman says complaint will be sent to Chief Secretary

The alleged non-participation of the police in the Independence Day function organised by the Muvattupuzha municipality on Sunday has ignited a controversy, with municipal chairman P.P. Eldhose saying that it was the first time in the civic body’s 66-year-old history that the police had kept away from the function.

All other uniformed forces, including Excise Department, Motor Vehicles Department, Fire and Rescue Service, and even NCC cadets participated in the programme. “No police representative attended a meeting convened a week ago to discuss the modalities of the function. One of them turned up a day after that. I also apprised senior officials about the event,” said Mr. Eldhose.

“But, the police team did not attend the function. On being contacted, they said they had to attend the unfurling of the tricolour at their respective police stations and units. They could have arrived at least after that, when the function was on. I have informed the District Collector about the incident, while a complaint will be sent to the Chief Secretary,” he said.

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthick said no one had contacted him so far about the issue. Police personnel had to attend the unfurling of the tricolour at their respective stations, he added.