Row over plan to celebrate memorial Mass at bishop’s house in Kochi

February 19, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A large number of priests and lay people in the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly opposed to the Synodal diktat for a unified Mass system are expected to gather at the bishop’s house in the city on Monday to celebrate Cardinal Parecattil memorial Mass.

A spokesman for Almaya Munnettam, a combination of lay organisations in the archdiocese, vociferously opposed to the unified Mass system, said around 200 priests were expected to join the concelebration of the Mass in memory of the prelate, who was made cardinal in 1969 and passed away on February 20, 1987.

Cardinal Parecattil was buried inside the St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, the principal church of the archdiocese.

The announcement of a memorial Mass inside the bishop’s house has prompted Samyukta Sabha Samrakshana Samithi (United forum for protection of the Church) to appeal to the archdiocesan authorities not to allow “priests engaged in anti-Church activities” to celebrate the memorial Mass at the bishop’s house. The Samithi supports the Synodal decision on the unified Mass system.

The Samithi said it would be illegal to celebrate the Mass at the bishop’s house without the permission of the archdiocesan authorities. And, since the cathedral is officially closed, the priests must celebrate the memorial Mass either at St. George’s Basilica, Angamaly, which is the native place of the late cardinal or at the cardinal’s mother parish at Kidangoor.

The spokesman for Alamaya Munnettam said the memorial Mass would be followed by a meeting of the priests of the archdiocese, the vast majority of whom support a full congregation-facing Mass.

