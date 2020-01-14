Row over LIFE project at Kalamassery

Kalamassery municipal chairperson Rukiya Jamal and nine of her colleagues in the council staged a sit-in inside the office of Circle Inspector of Police, Kalamassery, on Monday evening protesting against what they claimed was the “failure” of the police in taking action against a group that ‘encroached’ upon municipal land. The group allegedly erected a hut on the land demanding housing units under LIFE Mission.

Meanwhile, UDF municipal councillors alleged police negligence because a complaint had been filed before the police warning of possible encroachment on municipal land on January 10, said the municipal chairperson.

Welfare standing committee chairman Martin Thayankari said that the CPI(M) was leading the group which was merely a “political drama”

A.A. Pareeth, CPI(M) councillor from HMT Junction, claimed that the municipal authority had not provided homes under the LIFE scheme and that there was land available to the municipality for the purpose.