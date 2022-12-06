Row over grace marks: Sanskrit varsity panel to collect statements as part of probe

December 06, 2022 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KOCHI

A three-member panel appointed by the Syndicate of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit will start collecting statements of teachers and students from December 12 as part of its probe into the allegation that a Students’ Federation of India (SFI) leader on the main campus at Kalady cleared the final semester undergraduate exam by availing grace marks for a stage competition in a youth festival in which the student had not participated.

The decision to set up the panel was taken at the Syndicate meeting held on August 23. The students who had won the first prize in the Malayalam skit competition at the university arts fest had lodged a complaint with the Vice Chancellor in July.

Notices were issued to teachers involved in the organisation of the festival as part of the inquiry. The panel has asked the students who had lodged the complaint to submit their statements. It is likely to submit its report by the end of December.

Though the committee was constituted three months ago, the process hit a roadblock as the panel members cited procedural delays for starting the probe. The Save University Campaign Committee had written to the Governor, who is the Chancellor of the varsity, seeking action against the varsity authorities, alleging that they were responsible for awarding grace marks to the SFI leader in blatant violation of norms.