Row over gas project in Thrikkakara ends

The work on the City Gas Project in Thrikkakara is expected to be over in April.

At a meeting here on Thursday, the stand-off between the municipality and the work contractor was resolved with District Collector S. Suhas asking the latter to complete the work in a time-bound manner.

The work is on in six wards in Thrikkakara. But the civic body and the contractor were locked in a tussle as the work moved to other wards before re-tarring the roads in the wards where the work on laying gas pipeline has been completed.

The Collector asked the Indian Oil-Adani group that is laying the gas pipeline to ensure that all the work, including road repair, in the first six wards is completed before the work moves to another wards.

The contractor also agreed to complete the road repair work by January 20. The contractor was directed to complete the next phase of the work in 15 days. The work would be monitored on a daily basis and a review meeting will be held weekly at the Collectorate. If there is any lapse in the work, a fine would be cut from the contractor’s security deposit.

Thrikkakara has 40,000 household gas connections in 43 wards. The project would be next expanded to Eloor municipality. By November, about one lakh people would be beneficiaries of the porject, said Mr. Suhas.

Thrikkakara Municipal Chairperson Usha Praveen, Secretary P.S. Shibu, standing committee members, and IOC-Adani Gas project representative Ajay Pillai were among those present at the meeting.