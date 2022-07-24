Row over construction of Maradi village office

Revenue department, KSEBL lock horns over issue

The Revenue department has restarted the construction of the Maradi village office close to the Muvattupuzha No.I Section office of Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEBL) situated at the Mini Vydyuthi Bhavanam. KSEBL has claimed that the construction of the village office is a violation of the Board's rights as the Electricity Board had owned the land since 1955.

A senior official of the Revenue department, however, said that the land on which the village office was being constructed was revenue land and that the department had begun construction of the village office within its rights.

The official also said allegations that the new village office would block access to the electricity board office was not right because sufficient width had been provided to access the KSEBL office without any hindrance. “There is also sufficient access, without hindrance to the first floor of the electricity board building,” the official said.

In the meanwhile, KSEBL's office of the Assistant Executive Engineer, electrical subdivision, Muvattupuzha, has sent a complaint to the Superintendent of Police, Aluva, saying that the construction of the village office was a violation of an existing court order. The petition also said that there was an 11-kV line passing above the new village office. Constructing a building just below the 11-kV line was a violation of safety rules, the complaint said.