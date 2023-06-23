HamberMenu
Row over car parking leads to chance discovery of drugs

June 23, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A row over parking a car led to the chance seizure of a sizeable volume of drugs by the Nedumbassery police and the arrest of the car owner on Friday.

The arrested was identified as Ajnas, 27, of Sreemoolanagaram. The police seized 22 LSD stamps, 13.50 grams of MDMA, and 796 grams of ganja from the car.

The accused had picked a fight with the local people over parking his car at Nayathodu near the Kochi airport. Following this, a police team under Nedumbassery Sub Inspector S. Sivaprasad reached the spot. Incidentally, Mr. Sivaprasad had arrested the accused in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the past. He recognised the accused and took him to the station along with his car.

Drugs were discovered in an examination of the car conducted at the station.

