Row over alleged payment of money to councillors in Thrikkakara

Allegations part of conspiracy to frame ruling council, says chairperson

The ruling United Democratic Front (UDF) council in Thrikkakara Municipality appears to have landed itself in another trouble after a group of eighteen councillors, including Opposition leader M. K. Chandrababu of the CPI(M) and Independent councillor M.C. Manoop, now with the Left Democratic Front, demanded a Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) investigation into what they alleged was an attempt by the ruling front to pay ₹10,000 each to the municipal councillors as an Onam gift.

The complaint sent by the councillors claimed they were given the money along with the ‘Onakkodi’ packets for the elderly in their wards. ‘Onakkodi’ is a typical Onam gift that is part of the festive season. However, on finding that the gift included envelopes with ₹10,000 each, the money was returned to the municipal chairperson, the councillors said. They demanded an inquiry into whether the money was part of illegal payments received by the municipality’s ruling council.

But the municipal chairperson, Ajitha Thankappan, denied the allegations. “These allegations are part of a conspiracy to frame me and the ruling council,” she said on Thursday. There is no truth in the allegations being raised, she added. “The Opposition is working to bring down the UDF-led ruling council at any cost and the allegations of payment of money to councillors is one of the fresh attempts being made in this direction,” she added.

The eighteen councillors, who signed the petition demanding VACB inquiry, and a group of ruling councillors are learnt to have returned the money to the municipal chairperson even as the Opposition alleged that the payment was part of the money received by the ruling council through corrupt practices.

P.T. Thomas, MLA, did not comment on the allegations. He said he was not aware of any wrongdoing on the part of the municipal corporation.

The allegations come close on the heels of the municipality being accused in the last week of July of illegally killing stray dogs to contain their population. The Infopark police arrested four persons in connection with the incident in which 25 dog carcasses were recovered from a municipal dumping yard. Animal rights activists accused the municipality of illegally killing the dogs. The municipal authorities, however, denied the allegations.