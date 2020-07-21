Routeing system to avoid collisions in Arabian Sea

KOCHI

21 July 2020 23:15 IST

The Union Ministry of Shipping has separated the operation routes of merchant and fishing vessels off the south-west coast of India in a bid to avoid maritime accidents and to ensure better safety at sea, said a press release from the Press Information Bureau in Delhi.

The Arabian Sea off the south-west of India is a busy area with a large number of merchant and fishing vessels in operation. This is a cause for accidents sometimes as well as a cause for environmental pollution, the communication said.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was cited in the press release as saying that the new routes, coming into effect on August 1, would help smoother flow of marine traffic, ensure improvement in avoidance of collisions and enhance the protection of the environment.

Advertising

Advertising