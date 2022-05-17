Rough sea predictions keep Chellanam residents on their toes

Weathermen forecast sea incursions, flooding of low-lying areas

Residents of the coastal panchayat of Chellanam are keeping their fingers crossed as weathermen have predicted possible rough sea conditions between May 17 and 21. The projections said that the sea tides might rise more than usual between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and 10.30 p.m. and 12 midnight. They also warned coastal residents to be alert against any sea incursions.

The warning also said that since there is heavy rain, storm water drainage into the sea may be affected and that low-lying areas can get flooded. The weathermen have also warned fishers to store their fishing equipment and gear in safe places. Fishers working off the coast of Kerala and Lakshadweep have been warned against venturing out into the sea during these days in view of the rough sea conditions.

Tetrapod deployment

Joseph Arakkal, a resident of Chellanam and former convenor of Janakeeya Vedi, a forum of residents seeking protection for the coastal village from sea incursion, said that the deployment of tetrapods to protect the coast has been in progress. At the same time, he also expressed apprehensions that the most vulnerable segments may not be covered before the weather conditions worsen.

The tetrapods are being deployed along a 7.5-km segment under a ₹344-crore project that will include establishment of groynes to protect the coast. Mr. Arakkal said that the conditions have been so far favourable and Chellanam residents have not been affected seriously by the weather conditions when compared to the previous year when sea incursions were frequent.

Meanwhile, the casting work of tetrapods has not been much affected by the heavy rain but their deployment has been disrupted due to the high-wave conditions, which makes it difficult for divers to deploy these structures, sources said. Tetrapod deployment has covered about 1.6 km so far along the Chellanam coast.

A total of 12,000 tetrapods of two tonnes each and nearly 8,000 of three tonnes each have been cast and are ready to be deployed.