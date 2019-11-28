Rotavirus vaccination begins in district

The Health Department has begun rotavirus vaccination in children in the district in accordance with the new schedule of immunisation of babies to bring down fatalities due to diarrhoeal diseases.
The disease starts with normal diarrhoea and may get worse in acuteness.
Treat in time
Diarrhoeal diseases in around 40% of children are caused by rotavirus. If not treated in time, it could prove fatal. Infants will be given vaccination in the sixth, 10th and 14th week along with other vaccinations. The district-level inauguration of the vaccination drive was held at the Malippuram Community Health Centre on Wednesday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.