Rotavirus vaccination begins in district

The Health Department has begun rotavirus vaccination in children in the district in accordance with the new schedule of immunisation of babies to bring down fatalities due to diarrhoeal diseases.

The disease starts with normal diarrhoea and may get worse in acuteness.

Diarrhoeal diseases in around 40% of children are caused by rotavirus. If not treated in time, it could prove fatal. Infants will be given vaccination in the sixth, 10th and 14th week along with other vaccinations. The district-level inauguration of the vaccination drive was held at the Malippuram Community Health Centre on Wednesday.

