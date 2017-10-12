‘Roshni’ for migrant children in district

At a time when the migrant community in the State remains terrorised, thanks to scaremongers mounting misinformation through social media, the district administration is all set to reassure them by rolling out a novel project, Roshni, aimed at the socio-educational uplift of their children.

The project will be introduced on October 19 in four schools in the district - Union LP School, Thrikkanarvattam, Government LP School, Ponnurunni, Government UP School, Kandanthara, and Government High School, Binanipuram – with the highest number of migrant children.

“The project is conceived as a socio-cultural bridge for migrant children, and will be rolled out on a pilot basis. It will be extended to more schools from next year,” said District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla.

It is being implemented with the support of district panchayat, Education Department, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and NGOs. BPCL is the principal sponsor of the programme.

The district has the largest migrant community in the State. According to surveys, there are around 2,000 migrant children spread over 18 schools in the district, and their school dropout rate is high.

The primary objective of the programme is to prevent them from dropping out of schools, and encourage their talents through scientific means.

Efforts are on to make available services of volunteers who are proficient in Hindi, Bengali and Oriya languages for better communication with the children to understand their problems. They would also be provided with balanced nutritious breakfast, the Collector said.