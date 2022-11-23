Rosalind George, wife of sacked V-C, appointed V-C in-change of KUFOS

November 23, 2022 07:28 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

M. Rosalind George, Dean of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) and wife of the sacked Vice- Chancellor (V-C) K. Riji John, has been appointed as V-C in-charge of the university.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan issued the order in this regard on Wednesday.

The Kerala High Court had earlier quashed the appointment of Dr. John after it had found that his appointment had been made in violation of the University Grants Commission Regulations, 2018.

A Division Bench of the court had found fault with the constitution of the search-cum-selection committee for the selection of the V-C. The court had also held that the selection of Dr. John as V-C, overlooking the UGC regulations could not be sustained under the law.

A petition of Dr. John challenging the decision of the Kerala High Court is under consideration of the Supreme Court. The apex court, which posted the case to be considered after three weeks, had refused to stay the decision of the High Court. The Supreme Court, while considering the petition of Dr. John, had noted that the Governor shall make arrangements for appointing an acting V-C for the university.

Even as the writ petition challenging the appointment of Dr. John was pending before the High Court, the Governor had served Dr. John a show-cause notice, along with the V-Cs of the other State universities, asking him to explain why he should not be removed from the post. The Governor appointed Dr. George from the list of professors of the university who had put in 10 years of service after the High Court sacked Dr. John.

Dr. George will exercise the powers and perform the duties of the V-C with immediate effect, in addition to her normal duties, until further orders, said the order of the Governor.

