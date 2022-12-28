ADVERTISEMENT

Rooftop solar plant campaign in Ernakulam

December 28, 2022 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KOCHI

Registration process will be on till 5 p.m. at KSEB section offices

The Hindu Bureau

The district-level campaign for rooftop solar power generation facilities under the aegis of Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEB) will be on till December 31 in Ernakulam. The campaign is being organised through the section offices of the KSEB, said a communication from Kochi. Those interested in establishing rooftop solar power generation facilities can register to join the programme after selecting the developers in the list prepared by the KSEB. The registration process will be on till 5 p.m. at the section offices.

