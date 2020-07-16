Roof of Mahajanwadi building caves in

After a portion of the roof of the rickety Mahajanwadi building in Mattancherry collapsed on Wednesday, a section of the building will soon be demolished.
While two families continue to live in one part of the building, the other section will be demolished, said T.K. Ashraf, councillor representing Mattancherry, by whose estimates, the building could have been built nearly a century ago. The property is managed by a trust under the Waqf Board.
It is rows of such buildings with slanting roof that give Mattancherry an old-world charm.
Around eight families living in the upper storey of the building had been rehabilitated to a three-storey building in Mattancherry by the Kochi Corporation last year, after complaints were raised of the building being in a dilapidated condition.
The people in the vicinity, including nearly 30 families behind the Mahajanwadi building, are mostly landless and living in rundown houses, said Jaisin Kareem of Sunrise Kochi, an NGO based in Fort Kochi. But any sort of rehabilitation continues to evade them, he added.
“It could be developed into a better residential complex and offered at a higher rent to tenants,” said B.M. Jamal, chief executive officer, Kerala State Waqf Board. However, that decision will remain with the trustee of the property, since the board plays a only supervisory role.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath