Roof of Mahajanwadi building caves in

After a portion of the roof of the rickety Mahajanwadi building in Mattancherry collapsed on Wednesday, a section of the building will soon be demolished.

While two families continue to live in one part of the building, the other section will be demolished, said T.K. Ashraf, councillor representing Mattancherry, by whose estimates, the building could have been built nearly a century ago. The property is managed by a trust under the Waqf Board.

It is rows of such buildings with slanting roof that give Mattancherry an old-world charm.

Around eight families living in the upper storey of the building had been rehabilitated to a three-storey building in Mattancherry by the Kochi Corporation last year, after complaints were raised of the building being in a dilapidated condition.

The people in the vicinity, including nearly 30 families behind the Mahajanwadi building, are mostly landless and living in rundown houses, said Jaisin Kareem of Sunrise Kochi, an NGO based in Fort Kochi. But any sort of rehabilitation continues to evade them, he added.

“It could be developed into a better residential complex and offered at a higher rent to tenants,” said B.M. Jamal, chief executive officer, Kerala State Waqf Board. However, that decision will remain with the trustee of the property, since the board plays a only supervisory role.