Roll back anti-people policies: Samadani

The Central government should roll back its policies that are detrimental to democracy, secularism, and constitutional values, Indian Union Muslim League leader M.P. Abdusamad Samadani, MP, has said.

Inaugurating a protest meeting organised by the State committee of the Muslim Youth League (MYL) in front of the Reserve Bank of India here against the “anti-Prophet remarks”, Agnipath programme, and the alleged use of bulldozers to demolish the houses of protesters, Mr. Samadani wanted the Centre to act tough on those who were engaging themselves in illegal acts.

Mujeeb Kaderi, State vice president of the organisation, presided.

State president K.A. Mahin, State secretary Gafoor Kolkalathil, and Muslim League district general secretary Hamsa Parakkat and secretary P.A. Ahamad Kabeer were among those who attended.