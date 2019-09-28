Role of drones in sharp focus at COCON meet

The significance of drones in law enforcement, surveillance, logistical applications, and disaster management was brought into sharp focus at COCON, the annual cyber security and hacking conference that got under way here on Friday.

Multiple variants of drones have been showcased at stalls set up as part of the conference.

AiDrone, a start-up company associated with the Cyberdome of the Kerala Police, has displayed a prototype of a drone capable of carrying six different variants of payloads weighing up to 10 kg up to a distance of 10 to 15 km at a speed of 60 km an hour.

“It is capable of carrying lighting modules and public announcement and sirens in inaccessible areas hit by disasters. Besides, it can detect intruding radio frequencies, capture 360-degree images using a camera module with a zoom capacity of 15X, which helps in identifying vehicle registration numbers from even a height of up to 1 km,” said Nibin Peter, co-founder of the company.

Plans are also afoot to develop a more advanced variant with capacity to even release nano drones, which could come in handy for defence and paramilitary forces working in alien terrains.

FeatherDyn, another start-up working out of the Maker Village at Kalamassery and backed by Gail Limited, the largest State-owned natural gas processing and distribution company, is working towards the maiden flight of its long-range drone designed for asset monitoring and maritime logistics support next year.

“Unlike conventional drones with a limited operational range, our drone can operate up to a distance of 100 km with a payload of 1 kg. We also plan to create another variant capable of carrying a payload of up to 10 kg for logistical applications and disaster management,” said Rajeev Chandrasekharan, CEO of the start-up.

The firm is confident of launching its drone for the inspection of oil and gas pipelines of Gail Ltd. by the first quarter of 2020. The drone, Mr. Chandrasekharan said, is integrated with the features of aircraft and is capable of vertical and horizontal movement.