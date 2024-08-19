Going ahead with its efforts to make Kerala a global destination for innovative technology, the State will host a robotics roundtable in Kochi on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will inaugurate the event where 10 experts from across the world will lead discussions on what Kerala can expect on becoming a hub for robotics technology.

A communication here said that the roundtable at Grand Hyatt would begin at 9 a.m. Other speakers at the opening ceremony will be Principal Secretary (Industries) A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Managing Director S. Harikishore, KSIDC Chairman Paul Antony, KSIDC Executive Director Hari Krishnan R., and Kinfra Managing Director Santhosh Koshy Thomas.

Being organised by the KSIDC in association with the Department of Industries and Commerce, the roundtable will feature three sessions. A total of 195 start-ups will take part in the event, which will have over 400 delegates. The start-ups and Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centres can pitch their ideas and prototypes before a high-level panel to attract investments and opportunities, Mr. Rajeeve said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.