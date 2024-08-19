GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Robotics roundtable in Kochi on Friday

Published - August 19, 2024 07:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Going ahead with its efforts to make Kerala a global destination for innovative technology, the State will host a robotics roundtable in Kochi on Friday. 

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will inaugurate the event where 10 experts from across the world will lead discussions on what Kerala can expect on becoming a hub for robotics technology.

A communication here said that the roundtable at Grand Hyatt would begin at 9 a.m. Other speakers at the opening ceremony will be Principal Secretary (Industries) A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Managing Director S. Harikishore, KSIDC Chairman Paul Antony, KSIDC Executive Director Hari Krishnan R., and Kinfra Managing Director Santhosh Koshy Thomas.

Being organised by the KSIDC in association with the Department of Industries and Commerce, the roundtable will feature three sessions. A total of 195 start-ups will take part in the event, which will have over 400 delegates. The start-ups and Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centres can pitch their ideas and prototypes before a high-level panel to attract investments and opportunities, Mr. Rajeeve said.

Related Topics

robotics / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.