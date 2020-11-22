Robotic multi-level car parking facility for Kochi

CSML to establish system at Kacheripady Junction

A robotic Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) system capable of parking 140 cars at a time has been envisaged at Kacheripady Junction here by Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML).

The elevator-shuttle robo-parker parking system is part of measures that the agency is taking to tackle problems like obstructive and illegal parking by motorists, which has been stifling smooth traffic and pedestrian movement in the city and its immediate suburbs.

The agency’s CEO Jafar Malik said that the ₹25-crore project would be executed by National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), a subsidiary of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). “The work will be awarded in December and the agency would kick-start the construction in January 2021. The structure will be commissioned in October 2021. Its advantage over conventional MLCPs is that it can be built in limited space, while having capacity to park more cars. Manpower requirement too is minimal and two personnel can manage the entire system.”

The NHIDCL would be responsible for operation and maintenance of the system which would cover seven floors, for five years. The agency is confident of its feasibility if it gets 75% patronage.

“A survey revealed the need for a pay-and-park facility in the area that is capable of accommodating 115 cars. We decided to entrust the agency with the task, including floating of tenders since it has undertaken similar projects in other States,” Mr. Malik said.

CSML will give nine per cent of the total project cost of ₹25 crore to the agency as fee for DPR, design and execution of the fully automatic system.

An MoU has already been linked. A conventional MLCP system mooted at Kacheripady by CSML and its operation and maintenance had no takers, despite tenders being floated thrice. Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) too has roped in the same agency for establishing similar automated parking lots in the city, it is learnt.

CSML has further mooted feeder systems like e-autos from Kacheripady to ferry people to locales in M.G. Road and to hubs like High Court and Menaka.