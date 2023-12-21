Robin bus can operate as tourist vehicle upon paying fee, HC tells MVD

December 21, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The High Court has directed the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) to allow the owner of a private bus named Robin to operate his vehicle as an all-India tourist vehicle on his paying the required fee for the all-India tourist permit. The court also directed the department to open its web portal to enable the petitioner to deposit the fine amount under protest and the requisite fee for the permit. Once the petitioner deposits the fine amount under protest, the petitioner’s vehicle shall be released. The counsel for the petitioner submitted that he had not been permitted to pay the fine as the web portal had been blocked.

When the petition seeking to restrain the transport authority from seizing his vehicle was taken up for hearing, the counsel for the owner submitted that the petitioner will operate his vehicle strictly in accordance with the permit conditions and will carry only pre-booked passengers/tourists and will not pick up other passengers/tourists on the route. However, the passengers/tourists will be dropped in different destinations as per the pre-booked ticket.

