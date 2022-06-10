Robbery posing as IT personnel: Railway employee arrested

The Ernakulam Rural police arrested a Railway employee hailing from Goa who was allegedly part of a gang that posed as Income Tax officers and robbed a man of around 300 grams of gold and ₹1.8 lakh in cash from his house at Aluva about a week ago.

The arrest from Goa of Habibul Sheik, 36, was made by a special police team led by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik. A search is on to nab another person from Goa and three persons from Kerala, who were part of the gang, said the police.

The houseowner, a native of Maharashtra, carries out gold ornament works. The gang reportedly flashed fake ID cards and directed members of the household not to make phone calls. They went on to make a list of items they took away on a white paper and made the houseowner sign it. They also took away his PAN card, bank passbooks, and many other documents, apart from the hard disc of the house’s CCTV system.