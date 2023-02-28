Roads must be dug up after proper planning, says High Court

February 28, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday made it clear that if any roads were to be dug up, it has to be done in a scientific manner with a strong and feasible preparatory plan.

Justice Devan Ramachandran made the observation while dealing with cases pertaining to the bad condition of roads in the city.

The court also observed that it was indubitable that any work on roads would have to be done with the highest preparedness and planning. Most of the time, the court had seen that the work was done in a rather cavalier manner, and roads were then left unrepaired for long periods.

The court ordered that the actual digging of any road in Kochi for implementing the AMRUT scheme should commence only after a detailed scheme/plan was placed before the court. However, the preparatory work could be continued.

The directive was issued in view of concern expressed by the amicus curiae in the case that the roads in Kochi were likely to be dug up by the Kerala Water Authority for implementing the scheme