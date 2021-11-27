Roadblocks faced by Roshni project in Ernakulam district cleared

KOCHI

BPCL to extend financial assistance of ₹44.79 lakh for conducting project till March 2022

The roadblocks before the ‘Roshni’ project for the educational upliftment of children of migrant workers in Ernakulam district have been cleared.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) will extend a financial assistance of ₹44.79 lakh for conducting the project till March 2022. The funds will be used to hold the programme in 40 schools in the district. An agreement will be signed between BPCL Kochi Refinery and the Deputy Director of Education, Ernakulam, as part of the mutual understanding and cooperation.

The project had hit a roadblock after the 40 education volunteers, who form the backbone of the project, were not given their monthly salary of ₹10,000 from November last to March this year due to paucity of funds. The Hindu report, ‘Educational project for children of migrant workers in Ernakulam district hits a roadblock’, published on June 9, 2021 had stated that about ₹20 lakh was required to clear the salary arrears of the 40 educational volunteers since November. The salary for the first five months of the previous academic year was given using the balance fund available in the academic year 2019-20.

The innovative project was launched by the district administration in 2017 with the corporate social responsibility fund of BPCL. The Roshni project had also found mention in the Governor’s policy address last year. However, the revised project proposal in tune with the requirements of the online mode of education was pending before the district administration since August last.

Ernakulam District Collector Jafar Malik had taken up the issue with the BPCL authorities after he took charge. He had termed the Roshni project as a “socially-relevant initiative”. The district administration then submitted a ₹97-lakh proposal to the company.

About 1,250 migrant children enrolled in Classes 1 to 7 across 40 government and aided schools in the district had received the benefit of the programme amidst the pandemic situation. The project uses code-switching as the main pedagogical tool. It involves a speaker alternating between two or more languages in the context of a single conversation.