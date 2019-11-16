Road works during day time only in exceptional cases, say police

Road resurfacing and repair works will be carried out in the night as far as possible, so that common people are not put to hardships, it was decided at a meeting convened here on Friday by District Police Chief (Kochi City) Vijay Sakhare.

The police will grant permission for road works during day time only in exceptional circumstances, when there is an emergency situation, on a case-by-case basis. Prior information regarding road repairs should be given to the traffic police at least 48 hours before carrying out repair works so that traffic diversions and restrictions can be planned and implemented to avoid inconvenience to common people.

In addition, the agency concerned must discuss all pertinent details of road repair works to ensure minimum inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians. The agency concerned is also duty bound to install adequate number of sign boards and deploy personnel with the help of the traffic police to ensure hassle-free movement of vehicles when repair works are on. However, in view of fast approaching deadline set by the Kerala High Court, accompanied by weather forecast of rain in the night, a few permissions for road repairs during the day time would be given after detailed consultation with the construction agency in exceptional cases.

The stakeholders at the meeting also decided to include in tenders of road repairs and construction the provision that the work will be done during night time only.

Wide publicity about traffic regulation plans during road construction and repairs works in an area would be given through print, visual and social media so as to make people aware about the traffic plans. This is because construction and repair of roads in the city, as well as safety and convenience of road users are equally important.

The meeting was attended by the Additional District Magistrate, Ernakulam; engineers and representatives of the Kochi Corporation, PWD, National Highways Authority of India and GCDA.