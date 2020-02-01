Road work: amici curiae suggests appointment of nodal officer

The amici curiae appointed by the High Court to study the condition of roads in the city has suggested the appointment of a nodal officer to coordinate among various Government agencies such as Kerala Water Authority, BSNL, Kerala State Electricity Board and Public Works Department and to ensure time-bound maintenance and repair of roads dug up for laying cables and pipes.

In a report submitted to the court on Friday, the amici curiae pointed out that the agencies could report to the nodal officer and keep the officer informed about the work being planned by them. Besides, notice in advance should be given to the Kochi Corporation by the agencies about the proposed digging up of roads.

They also suggested the court’s interference in ensuring allocation of required funds to the Kochi Corporation for repair of roads under the control of the civic body. The Corporation officers had expressed concern over non-sanctioning of funds for road repair work.

The Corporation, in its action taken report, submitted that the main hurdle in completing the road work was paucity of funds and restrictions on payment to contractors.

The contractors were not coming forward to take up repair works as huge arrears were due to them.

Road accident

Meanwhile, in a report filed in the court, the police submitted that action was being taken under Section 198A of the Motor Vehicles Act against PWD Roads Division Assistant Executive Engineer Susan S. Thomas, Assistant Engineer Surjith and Overseer Satheesh in connection with the death of a youth in a road accident at Palarivattom last month.

K.L. Yedulal was hit by a speeding lorry as he fell from his motorcycle while trying to negotiate a pothole at Palarivattom.